With traitor Trump and the Republicans, about to become the party of the biggest "socialist give-away" in our nation’s history, with their "pacifier checks" sent as an appeasement for their obvious incompetence in our latest national disaster under a Republican administration, I plan to take mine and put it in a frame, under glass, uncashed, even though I could certainly use the money, just so I can show it to my right-wing, Republican, "conservative" friends when they start complaining about "those liberal socialist Democrats."
So far I haven't heard a single "conservative" howl about "the national debt" like we do a daily basis when a Democrat is in the White House. Just another appropriate time to say "hypocrites!"