I’m a Montanan who worked in California when Reagan was governor. More was spent in California during that time on trying to find so-called welfare queens than any waste, fraud or abuse found in the government!
Currently there’s the usual talk from the GOP governor hopefuls about cutting waste, fraud and abuse in state government. What a waste of time and money! Montana is one of the few states that probably has less waste, fraud and abuse than any other state. And now, GOP governor candidates are all about Medicaid expansion, pointing out what was already known, that small rural Montana hospitals would have gone out of business but for Medicaid payments!
