The Chronicle has been reporting on the proposed Riverbend Glamping Resort on the Gallatin River, but mentioning the natural gas pipeline to be placed under the river as a mere detail ("Environmental Groups Urge More Scrutiny…," Jan. 12, 2021).
"Natural" gas is a fossil fuel also known as fracked gas. Much of the harm of gas is at extraction, where the industry contaminates drinking water, emits toxins into the air, and destroys farms and forests.
But that is over there, at the places of extraction. Not our problem, some argue. Wrong.
Natural gas is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, principally methane. Methane heats the atmosphere more than carbon. It heats the planet the way it might heat your home or cook your food. The costs of a warming world are already expensive and even deadly.
Furthermore, building a new pipeline and connecting new appliances comprise new dirty-energy infrastructure along a river on which the community depends for drinking water, for irrigation, for fishing and other recreation.
Gas line leaks and explosions don’t just happen somewhere else, as Bozeman painfully learned in 2009. At that time the utility company did not even know where its own shutoff valve was. That explosion was on an old line, but new pipe built and installed efficiently can explode or leak too, perhaps under our precious Gallatin River.
At a time when the nation is transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources, why built new 20- or 30-year dirty-energy infrastructure? In a flood plain? For glamorous camping?
Is the short-term profit of a few worth endangering nature’s amenities, our public resources, the community’s economy, and our health?
