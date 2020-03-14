I’ve known Dr. Jane Gillette for many years and, when elected, she will champion the protection of life. She plans to introduce a bill to help women choose adoption instead of abortion.
Dr. Gillette is the only candidate running in HD 64 (Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky, West Yellowstone) with a proven track record of supporting pro-life issues:
First, she supports Zoe Care and the Montana Family Foundation; we attended the most recent Zoe Care banquet together. Second, she’s the long-time treasurer of an international Christian non-profit, working to prevent the death of mothers and babies during childbirth. Finally, she openly discusses that at age 19 she chose life by releasing her first baby for adoption to a Christian family.
Dr. Gillette is the candidate whose actions and choices truly reflect her belief in the sanctity of life.