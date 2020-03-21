Vote for Dr. Jane Gillette. We need to improve the ability of our young adults to stay in Gallatin County and Montana.
While a lot of politicians talk about stabilizing our housing, increasing wages, and improving infrastructure, there is one candidate who has a proven record of advocating in Helena to address these critical issues. That candidate is Dr. Jane Gillette. As a member of the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Bozeman, Big Sky, and West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Gillette has worked to improve our economy and build a better future for Montana.
As a business entrepreneur, she has been a strong supporter of efforts to lower taxes, limit expensive and unnecessary rules and regulations and improve our business climate. We need good leadership in the Montana Legislature. We need Dr. Gillette. Vote for Dr. Jane Gillette to represent Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky and West Yellowstone in the Montana Legislature.