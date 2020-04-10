I’m writing in support of my wife, Dr. Jane Gillette. Like everyone in my family, I’ve been following my wife’s long career advocating in the Montana Legislature.
Jane is experienced, strong and reasoned. She’s been actively engaged in state and federal government and the legislative process for over 15 years, providing valuable advocacy and passing bills. In addition to being a doctor, she holds masters in public health, studied executive-level organizational leadership at Kellogg School of Management and Wharton School of Business, and value-based health care at Harvard within the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness.
Due to her real-world, in-depth knowledge, she’s uniquely qualified to deconstruct and address some of the state’s most complex problems.
I wish we had more people like my wife in politics. Maybe we would solve more problems and actually get something done. If you live between Four Corners and West Yellowstone, vote for Dr. Jane Gillette.
