Gallatin needs, and deserves, caring and reasoned representation in our Legislature. Someone who is both qualified and will fight for issues unique to our home. That’s why I, and many others, support Dr. Jane Gillette as the candidate to represent Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
Gillette is a recognized leader across the nation and in Montana. In addition to being a doctor and a veteran, she holds a master’s in public gealth from the University of Montana, studied executive-level organizational leadership at both Kellogg School of Management and Wharton School of Business, and value-based health care at Harvard within the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness. She serves, or has served, on many high-profile state and national boards, managing multi-million dollar organizations. Dr. Gillette is a national spokesperson for evidence-based Oral Healthcare, an accomplished researcher and writer, and winner of the AADR Evidence-based Practice Award, HRDC Health Future Generations Award, UM Bertha Morton Award, MDA TT Rider Award, and the MAND Advocacy in Nutrition Award.
Dr. Jane Gillette is experience, hard-working, reasoned, and qualified. Join me in supporting her and vote for Gillette to represent HD64 in the Montana Legislature.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.