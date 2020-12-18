Our governor-elect Greg Gianforte signed on as a friend of court in the state of Texas pleadings to implore the Supreme Court to disallow the certification of well-vetted election results of four sister states.
Paradox or irony: The heavy-handed selective appeal to federalism over states' rights from the small-g government bidness-uber-alles crew?
One would think there may be more pressing matters at hand, starting with a Christian helping foster an era of grace and healing in the time of plague and the Earth literally on fire 24/7?
It is going to be a long four years with Gianforte at the helm of what was the last best place. I pray my tax dollars are not going toward this effort!
