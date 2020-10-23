Greg Gianforte claims that his enormous wealth and business success makes him a “job-creator” who will be good for the economy. But his record shows exactly the opposite.
Gianforte and his allies’ ongoing failure to deal with the covid crisis resulted in a catastrophic loss of jobs and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
Gianforte voted for the 2017 tax cuts, which gives trillions to millionaires like him, who have invested very little of it in job creation.
Gianforte has voted and advocated strongly for policies that would undermine or eliminate some of the biggest drivers of Montana’s economy, including our public lands, which generate over $7 billion in revenue. Gianforte has repeatedly voted to undermine our public lands and he even personally sued to prevent legal public access to a stream.
Medicaid expansion in Montana has added 5,900 to 7,500 jobs and brings in over $600 million annually, yet Greg Gianforte has voted repeatedly to block Medicaid expansion and to take away our health care, which would cause huge financial hardship for most. No doubt some very wealthy people do their part to help create broad economic opportunity, but Greg Gianforte is not one of them.
