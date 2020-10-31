What does Greg Gianforte have against Montana women? I pose this question based on his voting record. Gianforte voted no to the Violence Against Women Act which includes protection for survivors of domestic violence, the Equality Act prohibiting discrimination based on sex, the Paycheck Fairness Act securing equal pay for equal work, and the Protecting Americans with Pre-existing Conditions Act, including pregnancy.
He did, however, vote yes to the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act; what a win for Montana women! I have to wonder, will this museum display the facts about the multitudes of women who lost their lives to domestic violence, or the countless qualified women who weren’t hired because of their gender, or will it speak to all the women who worked jobs identical to male coworkers but received significantly lower wages, or sadly, will it tell the story of the thousands upon thousands of women who lost their lives in childbirth due to a paucity of health care resources?
Whatever story Greg Gianforte is trying to spin on Montana citizens, his voting record states the truth.
Vote for Mike Cooney; Cooney has a long history of standing up for the interests of Montana women.
