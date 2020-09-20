Greg Gianforte recently signed two letters asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban a pill that ends early pregnancies. He says he believes in the sanctity of life. This is in direct conflict with his attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. He is obsessed with life before birth but refuses to support access to health care after birth.
He has voted against the Affordable Care Act every chance he had. The irony is that he is one of the wealthiest congressmen and enjoys the benefit of government health care paid for by you and I! He should refuse to accept the health care he receives from Montana tax payers.
Gianforte has nothing in common with hard-working Montanans. He thrives on the tax breaks he votes for himself and his wealthy friends. He does not support public lands and sued the State of Montana to restrict public access to the East Gallatin River near his home. Gianforte only cares about himself. If he truly cared about the sanctify of life he would support health care for all. Vote for Cooney, who supported the expansion of Medicaid in Montana. Vote early and hand deliver your ballot to the courthouse.
