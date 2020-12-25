I’m frightened and angered by Greg Gianforte’s statements regarding rescinding our state mask mandate. There is already too much division in our country regarding COVID-19 that’s directly due to mixed messaging, denial and non-compliance from our elected officials. How can he honestly believe that simply suggesting that we wear one or wearing a mask himself is going to be enough to keep us safe?
In Tuesday’s Chronicle he is quoted as stating: “I do trust Montanans to make the right decisions for themselves and their family. We’re going to encourage people to wear masks.” All you have to do is look at the infection statistics from non-mandated states or the outcry from the scientific and health community to realize that this is clearly not enough!
Imagine doing away with traffic laws mandating that we stop at red lights, but instead “suggest” that we stop. Or doing away with speed limits and instead “trusting” that we’d drive in a safe and cautious manner. Yeah right…
God didn’t lay down the “10 Suggestions” for a reason, nor did he simply “trust” that we’d do the right thing. I pray that enough of my fellow Montanans make their voices heard and speak out in favor of the mask mandate to enlighten Mr. Gianforte.
