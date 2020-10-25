It would seem if you are thinking of voting for Gianforte for governor, you should consider his assault on a reporter and his trying to remove a public access because it was close to his house.
The confrontation with the reporter was on his property and there were many options other than assault. He could have answered the questions, something candidates do. He could have told the reporter he was trespassing and that he would call law enforcement if he did not leave.
To have resorted to violence seems a very poor first choice and one not seeming to be good for the person to be our next governor.
