This election is one of the most important elections of our lifetimes at the national and state level.
Whether you like the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or not, Montana’s currently have more people than ever before covered by health insurance, the ability to make choices regarding reproductive health and expanded Medicaid. If Greg Gianforte is elected as governor, there is a very good chance that those health care options will be taken away from us. Mr. Gianforte’s congressional record reflects his distain to for Montana’s health care. He has, on multiple occasions, signed on to a Republican lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). He has made it plain that he doesn’t support abortion rights and would gladly get rid of them, and he would dismantle existing Medicaid expansion.
If health care matters to you, if protection for pre-existing conditions matters to you, if you believe Medicaid is a vital program for Montanans, if you believe in women’s health and reproductive choice, do not be deceived by Gianforte’s claim to support health care. He does not. His actions are exactly the opposite. Vote for Mike Cooney.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.