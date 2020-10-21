Montana women should pay close attention to the governor’s race and in particular Greg Gianforte’s record. Gianforte has a long history of saying and voting in ways that are not supportive to women of all ages.
From Gianforte’s undermining health care laws and regulations that protect women for pre-existing conditions, disparaging social security, expressing willingness to defund this earned retirement benefit, voting against protecting women from domestic violence, voting against equal pay, Gianforte has shown a pattern of undermining the interests of women and families.
Gianforte’s voting record proves he is dangerous to our Montana way of life and has demonstrated he is running for office to benefit himself not Montanans and especially not women.
Leaders of the technology industry where women workers are essential and are treated fairly, have created a Citizen’s Super PAC, OpenSourceMontana, to educate voters about Gianforte’s shortcomings regarding women.
As a Montanan, please check this out and pause before voting for Gianforte. Lieutenant Gov. Mike Cooney has long and solid history of standing up for the interests of Montanans. Please vote Cooney for Montana’s future.
