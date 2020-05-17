Greg Gianforte an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a huge job creator in Montana who understands budgets and bottom line to keep Montana financially stable.
He will take those skills to the governor’s office. Greg is an outdoorsman, a long time Montana resident who raised his family with his wife Susan in Bozeman. Who we choose as governor will affect our children and grandchildren for generations. Make the right decision for us right now and future generations.
