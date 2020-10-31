Greg Gianforte is running for governor of Montana. One thing that might be in his crosshairs for our state is getting rid of our steam access law. This law allows public access to most rivers, creeks and streams even when they cross private property. Eliminating this access would impact fishermen, recreationists, floaters, and threaten jobs in outdoor recreation. It would even impact Montana’s economy.
He sued in 2009 to block access to the East Gallatin River where it crosses his property, and settled out of court. His running mate, Kristen Juras, wrote in a 2010 essay that landowners should have the “right to exclude” access to states’ waters that crosses private property. It sounds to me that repealing this law might be high on their agenda if they get elected.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.