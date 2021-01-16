A big stressor for me, as a parent, has been trying to figure out what child care options are available for my son. Now that he is nine, I have basically learned how to balance after-school programs, summer camps, work schedules, and grandparent time to ensure we have coverage.
As I look ahead, I have new fears about his future. Will we be able to afford to send him to college? Will he be able to find employment in Montana? Will he have so much college debt that he has to leave the state to find a better-paying job?
So, when I heard Gov. Gianforte pledge to invest in higher education and focus on building workforce opportunities, I felt a sense of hope for my son’s future.
Gov. Gianforte and the Legislature have the power and access to the resources needed to adequately fund the Montana University System and workforce initiatives, like the Montana Research and Economic Development Initiative (MREDI). If they do, we will see a better-skilled workforce in Montana, students with a reasonable debt load, more research and innovation opportunities, and job creation.
I look forward to the governor keeping his promise and for the Legislature to support him in these initiatives. If they do, my son will have a better chance to stay in Montana when he grows up!
