The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Montana prompted Gov. Bullock to sensibly act to require masks for indoor public spaces. It was right; it will save the lives of Montanans. It took courage, political and moral. He didn’t do it alone. His team included Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who has strongly supported Bullock in his key policies, Medicaid expansion, protection of public lands and public education.
Greg Gianforte, running for governor, has offered periodic “feel-good” commentary during the pandemic. When it came time for action and a difficult decision, Gianforte is a no-show. Even now, with Bullock’s mask requirements, Gianforte has been absent, not showing support. When we needed him. He’s a weak candidate, hurting business.
Gianforte’s respect for science has been suspect. In this case, masks save lives! It is the easiest and most economical way to prevent this pandemic. Gianforte has not expressed his support of Bullock’s decision. Leadership matters. More Montanans will get sick. Scientific facts, more than ever.
We need a governor who will step up and make courageous decisions. Gianforte’s lack of leadership now is how he will govern, poorly and out of touch. Montana is better. Cooney is wise, a more qualified leader.
