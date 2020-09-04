I recently aired my concerns about Louis DeJoy’s mismanagement of the USPS to Rep. Gianforte. The representative’s response was inadequate.
At one point in his letter, Gianforte stated “states are responsible for conducting elections. Congress does not have a direct role in administering elections.”
GIanforte seems to be saying that safeguarding voting by mail is none of the federal government’s business.
How can it be that Louis DeJoy can actively hamper the ability of each citizen’s right to vote, and representatives like Gianforte can take no action to stop it?
Apparently Gianforte has no interest in risking the ire of Donald Trump, even when it is his civic duty to do so.
I also expressed to Gianforte my concerns about a president who, in the last election, supported and solicited help from Russia. Even the Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee recently submitted a report stating that this was so.
How can Gianforte continue to support a president who practices such deception? Has he no concerns about similar meddling in the 2020 election?
Rep. Gianforte, I ask that you hold the integrity of our elections above your loyalty to party.
