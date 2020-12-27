Last week Texas and 17 other Republican states, including Montana, brought suit against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin on grounds that these four battleground states created an environment where voter fraud was "enabled and likely to occur" and as a result they "destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election."
This suit was brought despite the fact that not a single verifiable piece of evidence exists that any voter fraud occurred, and despite the fact that 63 lawsuits, including two before the Supreme Court, have been rejected due to a lack of evidence of a single instance of voter fraud.
Our own Greg Gianforte was one of 126 House Republicans who supported the Texas law suit.
So, we now have a governor who believes that other states have the right to sue Montana if they don't agree with the way we vote, and who is opposed to states’ rights in general.
Apparently, he is willing to disregard millions of individual votes if they don't agree with his personal political preferences.
If you needed any evidence that that Gianforte was a political hack who put his blind loyalty to his political party before basic American rights, privileges and institutions, well, now you've got it.
