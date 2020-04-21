Recently, four members of Congress were accused of enriching themselves by using information they were privy to only as a result of their elected positions.
Now there is another one. Our own Rep. Greg Gianforte, who now wants to be our governor! In its March 26 edition, The Montana Post reported that between January 2 and March 11, Rep. Gianforte bought stocks in amounts up to $915,000 in certain medical and pharmaceutical companies. Most of his purchases were after the January 3 announcement by China of the pandemic and the January 24 congressional briefing on the coronavirus, but before doing anything to mitigate the virus.
What did Rep. Gianforte’s abrupt interest in science lead him to invest in? Among others, a company that manufactures hand sanitizer, another that manufactures medical respiratory systems, a company working on rapid testing for coronavirus, a company producing medical oxygen, and two companies working on antiviral drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients, stocks that were certain to go up as the pandemic widens.
The timing of these investments shows Rep. Gianforte used inside information to enrich himself while not addressing the coronavirus publicly until months later or doing anything to mitigate the spread of the virus. He was working for himself, not his constituents, or the country.
Like many of you, I was taught to revere our elected officials, believing they worked for our best interests. I find it disgusting, immoral, and just plain rotten, that their greed has led them to abandon their sworn duty for the purpose of gaining more wealth. To find this is true also of Montana’s representative is devastating, if not surprising. Why would we elect a man who would do this to be our governor? Please help vote him out of any Montana office.
