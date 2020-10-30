Today we’ll start with a pop-quiz: Raise your hand if you know how old our planet Earth is. Yes, Greg? No, Greg, 5,000 years is incorrect. Stop ignoring science and study carbon 4 dating methods.
Next question: Is it ok to sue state governments in order to kill a public access easement for fishing Montana rivers? Yes, Greg? No Greg, wrong again. Please review your social studies chapter regarding local government, easement boundaries, and generations of Montana public access protections.
Next question: Who feels it is appropriate to assault a reporter during a congressional campaign? Yes, Greg? Really?
Ok class, final question: Who thinks it’s okay and supports a president who bald-face lies to the republic, on average, more than 15 times a day, every day, for the past 1,349 days? (Over 20,000 and counting.)
Wow. Steve, Cory and Greg!
All three of you must retake your ethics training, and no, you will not be excused for cheating! In fact, all three of you deserve to be expelled.
Now for the rest of the class, your assignment is to read, pay attention, become informed and vote!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.