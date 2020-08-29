Sometimes it’s how a candidate has voted that matters, and in the case of Greg Gianforte his record certainly tells a story about someone who’s not looking out for working Montanans. And sometimes you learn a lot from who a candidate supports.
The candidate running as a Republican for Montana House District 65 is circulating literature casting doubt, or worse, on vaccinations for children. Yes, anti-vaccinations in a time when the country is racked by a pandemic and some of our politicians are demanding kids be sent back to classrooms in the fall regardless of how unsafe it might be. We don’t have a COVID-19 vaccination yet, but we certainly are hoping for one soon, and when we do it will save many lives, including those of our children and the parents and grandparents they might infect.
Enter Gianforte, who is one of a small set of people who have contributed to this candidate. According to her financial filing Gianforte gave the $180, the maximum allowed. So far, her expenditures have been for anti-vaccination literature.
Is this the person we want as our Governor? Mike Cooney won’t put our kids at risk as Governor and is the clear choice in November!
