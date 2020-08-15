Gianforte’s defenders say his legal problems date back far enough that they shouldn’t matter. But they’re not that far back, and they reflect on character that doesn’t change with time. He in fact did block fishing access across his property and then lied about it. He did in fact attack a reporter at one of his gatherings and then lied about it, as documented by Fox News. Now he’s doing it again with a campaign solicitation that violates Montana law against campaigns coordinating with PACs, essentially dark money that tries to influence our elections.
Character matters and bad character seldom changes. Gianforte has a record of breaking laws and lying about it. Those are harsh words, but they’re backed by the public record. It’s the kind of behavior that gives politicians a bad name. It’s not what we need in our governor.
Gianforte ridicules Mike Cooney’s record of long and honest service to Montanans. Ironically Cooney’s record and character are exactly what we need in our governor, someone who will work honestly for Montanans, someone we don’t have to be ashamed of. Cooney might not be a multi-millionaire, but he will make a good governor for Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.