Is treason a Montana value?
In the prelude to the upcoming Presidential election, during the past several months there have been published a number of letters expressing doubt as to the ability of Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines to represent Montanans as their political voices.
While most of these allegations have merit, there has been no mention of what I consider to be the most egregious action of all against our democracy and that is the act of treason. I watched during the House impeachment hearing when Gianforte made his diatribe as to why Trump should not be impeached and in the Senate I heard Steve Daines distinctly reply “No” on a vote as to whether more information should be sought in a continued investigation of the impeachment process.
So, it appears to me that both men, while not actively committing treason against our country, were certainly complicit in supporting the president’s actions. Recent intelligence information released by the Senate further strengthens that claim beyond a doubt.
Granted that these two gentlemen did not exactly commit as treasonous an act as did Trump, but if they will not stand up and do what is right, who will?
