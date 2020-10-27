Daines and Gianforte want to limit access to birth-control and legal abortions setting a dangerous precedent for the insertion of religion and politics into the practice of medicine.
Before abortions were legalized in the U.S., an estimated 17% of pregnancy related deaths were due to illegal abortions: wives, mothers, daughters, sisters and friends died preventable deaths. Currently, approximately 51% of women seeking abortions had unintended pregnancies while using birth control, 59% already have children, 60% are women in their 20s.
Women I know are not pro-abortion, but recognize the need for safe legal abortions to protect the lives of other women. Bans on birth control and legal abortion have historically led to women dying from unplanned pregnancies and illegal abortions. This is not “pro-life.”
Tragically, political messaging has succeeded in demanding that those against abortions for religious reasons must overlook everything else about a candidate.
If you are sincerely concerned for life, recognize healthcare decisions must be made by individuals and their medical providers.
If you care about others please, consider supporting: equitable health care, education and justice systems that improve all lives; interventions to effectively address climate change and poverty; and fact-based information on public airwaves and from public servants. Vote accordingly.
