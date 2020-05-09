Wake up Montanans! If Gianforte and Daines are elected you stand to lose your health coverage! They oppose Medicare and Medicaid. They oppose the Affordable Care Act and coverage of preexisting conditions. They say they are helping hard working Montanans stay safe and healthy, but that is not how they vote. They both enjoy government health care as members of Congress, paid for by hard working Montana taxpayers. If these two multimillionaires were true to their ideology they would refuse to accept their government health care.
A recent poll shows Daines trailing Bullock in the race for Senate. That should come as no surprise to anyone who follows Montana politics. Bullock has always represented and supported common Montana citizens. Daines is a multimillionaire who has nothing in common with Montana taxpayers. Daines believes if Montana citizens can’t afford health care they should get another job. Daines and Gianforte refuse to hold public meetings to answer questions from a live audience.
Gianforte is among the wealthiest congressman in Washington. Why would he spend millions of dollars of his own money to be elected to a job that pays far less? The reason is because he wants the power to control Montana politics for his own personal interests. Gianforte built a private religious school so his kids wouldn’t have to attend public school. Gianforte is one of Trump’s most zealous supporters. He supports all of Trump’s bad decisions and lies. They both blame others for their personal vices. Gianforte embarrassed all Montanans when he physically attacked a reporter who asked him a question about health care that he did not want to answer.
Daines and Gianforte are only concerned about money and power. They only care about themselves. Vote for Steve Bullock and Whitney Williams in November. They will represent all Montanans.
