The Affordable Care Act (ACA) isn’t perfect, but it’s the only national health care legislation we have. It should be improved, not gutted as Republican leaders in Congress are trying to do with a pending lawsuit. Greg Gianforte voted in support of this suit.
The ACA helps thousands of Montanans secure health care insurance. Over 45,000 Montanans benefit from the Medicare Expansion provision, which Gianforte is on record opposing. This program has been critical to keeping Montana’s rural hospitals open. Over 150,000 Montanans enjoy protection for their pre-existing conditions. Again, Gianforte has failed to fight to preserve this protection.
Montanans need even better health care protection. But until someone proposes something better than the ACA, or proposes ways to improve it, we should hang on to it. Gianforte instead has tried to gut it.
Montanans deserve a governor who will fight to protect and improve our health care legislation. Mike Cooney did this as Gov.Bullock’s lieutenant governor and he will continue to do so as Montana’s governor. Gianforte has shown he cannot be trusted with Montanan’s health care. He lost his bid for governor in 2016, we need to make sure he loses it again in November.
