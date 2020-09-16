Greg Gianforte has promised to protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions and preserve rural access to health care. Yet he’s pledged to help repeal the Affordable Care Act, which, while imperfect, enables thousands of Montanans to have health insurance and provides Medicaid coverage to thousands more. He’s promised if elected governor to work on prescription drug prices but in two years in Congress hasn’t advanced any relevant legislation.
His opponent for governor, Mike Cooney, has already worked on and helped deliver results on these and other challenges during time as lieutenant governor.
Gianforte says he likes Montana’s public lands but refused to co-sponsor the Great American Outdoors Act, something Cooney actively supported. In fact, Gianforte has a terrible record on protecting our public lands.
Gianforte pledges support for policies but has done nothing to make them happen in Congress. In fact, he hardly shows up for work. My question is, what is Gianforte waiting for? If he supports these policies, he should have acted. If he failed in Congress, we can’t trust him as governor.
I’ve known Mike Cooney for decades; he’s an energetic worker who gets things done for Montanans rather than for himself. Gianforte talks but doesn’t act.
