Having been rejected once when he ran against Gov. Bullock in 2016, Greg Gianforte is trying again. His record on public lands issues is demonstrates how bad he is for Montana.
In 2018 Gianforte proposed legislation to release 690,00 acres of Montana land protected as wilderness study areas. He did not try to carve out the most pristine lands or jump start a public process for deciding the future of these lands.
When the bill to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program passed the Senate, Gianforte, a longtime opponent of full and permanent LWCF funding, refused to co-sponsor it in the House. He should have been out front, leading on this bill from day one due to its benefits to Montanans.
Trump recently nominated William Pendley to head the BLM. Pendley has been an outspoken opponent of public lands, advocating that they be sold off. Gianforte did not utter a peep of concern.
It’s clear that on public lands, as with many other important issues, Gianforte cannot be trusted to protect the interest of Montanans. He needs to be defeated, again, in November.
