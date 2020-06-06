When I look at the candidates in the race for governor, I know there is only one who is equal to the moment we are facing as Montanans. Greg Gianforte is as serious a candidate as they come. He is a natural born problem solver, and while the other candidates have been attacking him in a desperate attempt to get any attention, Greg has been talking about his positive future for Montana.
That future can be achieved by creating a pro-business environment in Montana that will not only attract jobs, but give our children better opportunities without having to leave the state. Greg also wants to harness our natural resources in a way that doesn’t restrict business but doesn’t harm the environment either.
These ideas are just the tip of the iceberg, but it’s clear from them that Greg intends to govern with common sense, and in a way that is beneficial to all Montanans.
I am asking you to vote for Greg Gianforte for governor because he is the only candidate in the race who is capable of keeping Montana the last best place, while tackling the challenges we are facing.
