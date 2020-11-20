It’s all about “what science says,” right? “Science” says that the Earth is running a fever due to man-made global warming, especially as a result of those nasty automobiles and fossil-fuel-burning electricity generating plants. The obvious solution is to separate the American citizen from his automobile and shut down the generation of electricity from those “outdated and expensive” fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. And our enlightened and educated Bozeman city commissioners are all on board with this agenda.
Real “science” such as physics and chemistry tells you that you cannot have efficient or economic power generation from a weak or widely distributed energy source; the source of the energy must be concentrated, which limits production to hydrogeneration, nuclear, or fossil fuel. Period. Neither solar nor wind power generation can be efficient or effective or reliable, ever. (Ask the farmers and ranchers what it is like to rely on the weather alone. Also, ask why the power supply companies always have to have expensive backups because of the unreliability of wind and solar.)
Poor Northwestern Energy just needs to “get on board” with the city commission. It’s just that Northwestern Energy needs to keep the city’s computers powered, lights on at the city offices, and heat in the city’s buildings. So all they can do is throw an occasional bone to the howling environmental dogs and try to do their job of providing heat and lights from real energy sources. Well, good luck with that!
The rest of us need to get used to the idea of electricity brown-outs, minimal heat in our homes, and riding dilapidated bicycles to and fro. Can anyone say “Venezuela?”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.