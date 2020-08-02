This brief letter is addressed to the adult gentleman who recently, in a local business, called my 15-year old daughter and her high-school-aged female workmate, “f---ing b--ches” when they politely asked him to put on a mask as required by store policy and state mandate.
Sir, there are plenty of reasons that you should be ashamed of yourself for verbally assaulting two young girls who were literally only doing their jobs, neither of whom had anything to do with putting that policy into effect, with a demeaning sexist and vulgar obscenity. I mean, really, is that how your mother raised you or what your church asks you to do unto others? It might even be illegal harassment, but actually, I am not writing to shame you. In fact, I am writing to thank you, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, for not defending your assumed Constitutional rights by physically attacking or shooting them.
