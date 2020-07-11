The approach to Gallatin Canyon from the north is one of the prettiest landscapes in the country. However, word is Gallatin County is going to permit prime agricultural land to be developed into commercial lots south of Wilson Creek Road. Visual blights, billboards, garish lighting, truck traffic all coming your way to frame the view of the Spanish Peaks and Storm Castle.
Add in the surrounding rural residential character of the area, and commercial development has no place south of Cottonwood Road. Highway 191 already bears the brunt of Big Sky construction traffic, as commuting contractors barrel down the road several hours each morning and night. It's time to require Big Sky to make room for the commercial businesses and waste (tandem truck after tandem truck hauling dirt to the valley because Big Sky doesn't want piles of it marring its view) that support its growth, and stop blighting the area north of the canyon.
The area is called Gallatin Gateway because beyond it is the spectacular world of Yellowstone. Cluttering and changing the historic character of the Gateway with haphazard commercial development is wrong.
