What chutzpah! Within a few days, two guest opinions cited studies that Montanans support wilderness, and claimed that they and their Gallatin Forest Partners (GFP) are the defenders of wildlands. Nonsense! The GFP would sacrifice Wilderness Study Areas and essential lowland wildlife habitat. Invasion of wildlife migration areas by mountain bikes forces animals to abandon our beautiful neighborhood.
Wildlife needs wild lands. Wilderness gives joy and restores our souls. Wilderness supports our economy with its beauty, and by providing opportunities for quiet outdoor activities. It protects our waters, cleans our air, and stores carbon to mitigate climate change. We need to protect these lands for wildlife and for future generations. Did you know that Montana has a wilderness deficit? Montana has been plundered enough. Let’s save wilderness, and ourselves, while we can.
