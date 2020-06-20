Gallatin Gateway K-8 School has accepted enrollment of nonresident (out-of-district) students for the past 40 years during which I have been involved as father, grandfather, board trustee, volunteer, archery instructor and spouse of recent trustee. A significant number of nonresident students has augmented the student population and proven as an added value. Established precedent has been to accept and embrace those students just as all district resident students.
Recently the board rejected enrollment of two nonresident students who have attended Gateway School throughout each student’s span of school years (eight years and six years). Academic and behavioral issues have resulted in disciplinary actions, discussions, and improvement programs, which by all accounts have been highly successful, due to concerted efforts of the students and their parents.
However, based on recommendation of the superintendent and the mere fact that policy allows for non-enrollment of nonresident students, the board recently voted to non-enroll these particular students for the upcoming school year, essentially expelling them. One trustee characterized this as “raising the bar” of behavioral standards, but I contend it is lowering the bar of compassion, caring and nurturing of students. These students achieved success in improving behavior, but now are being punished by expulsion. The message to them and to their peers will serve to discourage strong efforts to improve, as improvement is ignored and punitive measures persist.
The negativity of this new precedent blatantly contradicts the district’s established core values of individualized success, student-centered focus, and sense of community. The strong community support expressed on behalf of these students and their family was ignored by the board.
As a longtime member of the Gallatin Gateway School community, I am deeply saddened and disappointed in the “lowering of the bar” by this board.
