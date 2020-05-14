I just wanted to thank Len Albright for his kind words in his letter on May 9, as well as so many others, from other sources. Again, I want to emphasize that the whole event was only possible because of the donors and volunteers.
Shepherd’s Heart Ministries also played a key role in organizing the volunteers and collecting the donations. It was truly our hope that the Friends Helping Friends free food event would not only help fill refrigerators, but also lift spirits. What we did not anticipate was the extent to which our own lives would be impacted for good! Hearing how the event was a blessing to so many, makes our spirits soar!
These are tough times and there is so much negativity. We sincerely hope that our event will be the impetus for others to reach out and help their neighbors and community in various ways. You will love how it makes you feel! We are working to put together another event, in the coming weeks.
