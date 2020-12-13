It is an absolute travesty that Montana joined the other Republican-led states in filing the amicus brief to the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election.
This is nothing short of a frontal assault on democracy. I thought this was the land of states rights, Montana values, smaller government, where politicians continuously rail against judicial activism. The Trump campaign has lost something like 50 lawsuits because they have been unable to present any evidence of wide spread voter fraud that would stand up in court.
So, in the face of no evidence, Montana and the other members of this ridiculous lawsuit are asking the Supreme Court to just overturn the results of the election. If that is not judicial activism I sure as hell don’t know what is. This whole lawsuit brought by Texas is attacking the voting laws and procedures of four other states that Trump lost. What happened to states’ rights?
I wonder how the Montana State Legislature would like it if the attorney general of Nebraska tried to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court alleging that Montanans were doing it all wrong and they should be forced to do things the way they are done in Nebraska. My guess is, the Montana folks would not take kindly to that.
So why do we think we have the right to intervene in the election processes in other states just because we don’t like the results? Obviously, all of the words tossed so easily around by Montana politicians like states rights, Montana values, judicial activism, and court packing are just useful as campaign slogans. Regardless of what the Supreme Court does, the stain on Montana’s integrity won’t fade easily. Let’s hope democracy survives.
