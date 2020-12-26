To the top law enforcement official in Montana: As a veteran, I am very disappointed with your use of public resources to overturn a lawful presidential election.
If evidence, proof of wrongdoing is present, then you are right to object to the election results. However, supporting a criminal attempt to overthrow the government based upon false evidence, or no evidence, seems like complicity with a conspiracy to disenfranchise millions of American voters. It sounds illegal.
Please respond (maybe you have information I don’t have) as to why you and your colleagues are not guilty of treason against the United States for election fraud; for the purpose of overturning the certified presidential election?
If I do not hear otherwise, as a former Capt. U.S. Army (1966-69) with experience in courts martial, I am recommending the governor to launch an investigation into your official conduct.
What charges: misuse of public authority, misuse of power for political gain, tax evasion?
Is this how to start another U.S. civil war? if more than half the states refuse to recognize the newly elected president, and turn one group of states against the others?
Please don’t consider me the only Montanan with this question? It does not sound like good public service.
