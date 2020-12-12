Tim Fox, the Montana attorney general, has apparently used state resources, including his title, in a partisan law suit which has nothing to do with Montana. He has joined a suit out of Texas to hold up finalization of election results in several other states because the results were not to his liking.
Mr. Fox is welcome to support the challenge as a private citizen, but he should not be using his state title or his or other staff members' time, office space, equipment, or other state resources (shipping, costs, etc.) for partisan issues having nothing to do with Montana.
Mr. Fox should reimburse the state of Montana for all costs, including time, office usage, etc., plus the cost of opportunities lost, such as prosecuting and preventing scams which violate Montana residents, reforming criminal procedures to provide an integrated criminal justice system rather than a disjointed collection of domains, and other duties of a state attorney general, plus a fine (I suggest $50,000 - $100,000) and be barred from any state position for at least 10 years because of the poor judgment he has displayed.
I was both a state and federal employee for many years and, while not an attorney, I and my colleagues knew this was unacceptable and illegal activity.
