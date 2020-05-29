Tim Fox, Montana’s attorney general, during the past eight years, is on the Republican primary ballot, for Montana’s governor.
As attorney general, he is the head of Montana’s Department of Justice. He is well respected, locally and nationally, for his ability to work with citizens on both sides of contested matters.
Tim Fox and running mate, local businessman, John Knokey, established a campaign that is transparent, straightforward and open to review by all.
The Fox for governor campaign has published multiple platform and policy statements about issues important to Montana’s future.
