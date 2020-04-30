One candidate stands out for governor in the upcoming primary election, Tim Fox. Tim has served the citizens of Montana well for the past seven and a half years after being elected to two terms as Montana’s attorney general. Tim is term limited but can continue to serve Montana as our next governor.
As a testament to his leadership as Montana’s chief law enforcement officer, Tim has earned the endorsement of many law enforcement organizations nationally and across the state. During his service Tim has reduced drug crimes in Montana, and, working with the legislature, improved legislation was passed that has given Montana an “A” grade for child sex trafficking protection since 2015.
During this current health and economic crisis, we need to look for a thoughtful and experienced leader with a clear plan to move our state into a strong economic recovery. During the past year Tim Fox has listened to input from hundreds of diverse stakeholders around the state to formulate MT United: A Strategic Vision for the Future of Montana. This is a detailed plan for the economy of our state that is on the Fox for Montana website for all Montanans to read. I urge all voters to read this plan before you vote. Now more than ever we need leadership with a clear plan to move our state forward.
I will be voting for Tim Fox, a man of character who possesses the experience and leadership qualities to bring our state together during one of the most crucial times in our state’s history. I hope that you will study the candidates and that you too will conclude that Tim Fox is the best candidate for governor to lead our state into an uncertain future.
