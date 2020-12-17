Attorney General Tim Fox and Congressman Greg Gianforte supported the Texas lawsuit attempting to overturn our free, fair and very secure election in which Joe Biden won the Electoral College 306 to 232 and the popular vote by a margin of over 7 million.
Regardless of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of this baseless misuse of the legal system, Fox and Gianforte were accomplices in what was a treasonous act of sedition. As a decades-long Bozeman resident, I am ashamed that the AG dragged our beautiful state into a dangerous charade, and that our sitting congressman and governor-elect supported an outlandish assault on truth and anti-democratic "Hail Mary” to retain power.
In 2016, the Republican Party sold its soul to Donald Trump. Following a decisive loss in which the American people spoke loudly and clearly that they'd had enough of his lies and corruption, the Faustian bargain continues, endangering the very foundation of our democracy. Fox and Gianforte, still inexplicably beholden to the ex-president, must be held accountable for their actions.
