Shame on you for signing on to an inaccurate and frivolous lawsuit designed to throw out millions of votes. What does that say about you?
It says that you would impugn the validity of another state's election and at the same time, put into question the validity of your own election.
It says the other side can't win. It says that only my team gets to hit a home run. We all love courage and we all love someone who fights to the finish. But there is a finish line. Not all who run cross first.
We are a country based on opposition parties. But, historically, parties that in their opposition, both loved and embraced democracy. Loved what formed our great experiment of democracy. Liked free and fair elections. They did not sign on to letters or lawsuits to thwart democracy. They accepted defeat and woke up the next day, committed to work harder on their platforms, work intently on their parties. Accepting defeat and choosing to believe there is another day.
You are sworn to uphold the law. Election offices across the entire country, staffed by Republicans and Democrats, worked tirelessly to ensure this election to be correct. Yet, you feel it is necessary to condemn their actions.
You have disgraced yourselves. This will never go away. Montanans will remember.
