This is my response to the outrage toward Fox and Gianforte for their support of the Texas attempt to declare four state's elections unconstitutional.
Several letters lately have voiced their outrage for Montana's support of the Texas suit. One calling the act sedition. My observation is that there were 17 other states that took the same action and at least 24 Pennsylvania state senators joined with their own amicus brief stating the Pennsylvania election law was unconstitutional.
If the senators of one of the defendant states agree with the case I can't fault our state for joining the suit that failed not on merit but for standing in the court. I have not yet figured out how the unconstitutional acts of one state do not create standing for other states that have been granted equal standing in the republic by that same Constitution. Either way I think we were in good company as we joined Texas and Fox and Gianforte acted in Montana's best interest.
