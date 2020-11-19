The presidential election has been called, like all elections, before every vote has been counted, but when the results are clear. Joe Biden won. At the White House, President Trump continues with his message of widespread and coordinated voter fraud and corruption which robbed him of his second term. Federal courts have been dismissing his lawsuits as fast as Trump can file them. They rely on evidence.
This is just another in a long line of conspiracy theories that Trump has spread, which Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte have endorsed with their silence, that have no basis in fact. Trump appointed a commission to investigate widespread voter fraud after he won in 2016. The commission found no evidence. Remember when he kept spreading the false allegation that President Obama was not born in the United States? That Hilary Clinton was running a pedophile ring in the non-existent basement of a D.C. pizza parlor?
Election fraud is rampant in authoritarian countries, but not in the United States of America. State and local governments conduct the elections and United States citizens count the votes. It is one of the only bipartisan processes we have that still functions seamlessly. Republicans, Democrats and even independents sit side by side administering ballots.
The foundations of our democracy are based on shared truths. The widely accepted truth is that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in any of our previous elections and this election as well.
Trump said Mexico would pay for the Wall (they did not) that China is paying the tariffs (they are not), now he wants you to pay for his losing campaign (I would not). Trump can afford to pay his own campaign debt, being the multi-billionaire, he says he is. Or is that a conspiracy theory too?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.