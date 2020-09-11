The Forest Service proposed South Plateau Landscape logging project by West Yellowstone may involve up to 4,600 acres of scattered clear cuts and 15,100 acres of forest thinning. The project is justified under the rubric of forest health and the assumption that bark beetles might kill trees at some point in the future.
Logging the forest because something “might” kill the trees in the future is like advocating that women get mastectomies or men remove their prostate gland because they might get cancer.
First, you might not get cancer, and even if you do, other remedies are not as brutal as cutting out body parts.
Furthermore, like unnecessary surgery, which can lead to infections and other complications, the logging project will damage our forests today to potentially avoid something like a beetle attack, which may not occur for decades, if at all.
Logging roads cause sedimentation in streams, spread weeds, reduce hiding cover for wildlife, disturb sensitive wildlife, and fragment the forest.
Plus, logging roads are also a significant location for human ignitions as people travel these routes. These human ignitions cause most fires that threaten property because they occur close to homes and communities.
Dead trees are critical to numerous species of wildlife. Some estimates suggest that as much as two-thirds of all wildlife use dead trees at some point in their lifecycles. Dead trees also store carbon.
Death from bark beetles might even reduce fires. Dead trees are less likely to burn than live trees that possess fine fuels (needles and small branches) plus flammable resins.
The adage “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” applies to the public’s continued acceptance of the Forest Service’ sham justifications for logging our forests.
