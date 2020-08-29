The Gallatin Valley Backcountry Horsemen have a good working relationship with the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Every summer, our volunteers work in coordination with forest crews to clear hundreds of miles of trail for public access. National Forest staff and their crews couldn’t do this work alone. They rely on volunteer efforts to share the cost, labor, and the rewards.
The other thing the Forest Service couldn’t do alone is manage our public resources. They rely on public input, citizen agreement and informed decision-making to decide which trails are open to whom and what places we protect for fish and wildlife.
And it’s clear the Custer-Gallatin Forest has been listening. The draft plan released in July incorporated a lot of the elements that we and other outdoor groups asked for when we submitted the Gallatin Forest Partnership Agreement. They left a few important items out too – like recommended Wilderness for Cowboy Heaven.
Trail work and forest management have something in common. They each require heavy lifting. We urge the Forest Service to take advantage of the heavy lifting we already did through the Gallatin Forest Partnership and adopt more of our recommendation in the final plan.
