The Forest Service recently released a draft decision for the Greater Red Lodge logging project. This project is yet another example of why the Forest Service needs to be defunded.
It requires almost seven miles of new roads to log 1,132 acres of grizzly bear, lynx and wolverine pristine habitat, at an estimated cost to the American tax payer of $500,000. The Forest Service has turned into an agency whose job is to transfer public monies to the private timber industry. At the same time, the agency won’t provide paper copies of planning documents to the public in order to reduce printing costs.
What does the public get in return for the Forest Service “selling” our trees at a huge loss? In addition to the ever-increasing network of roads that destroy pristine forests, we also get degraded wildlife habitat, increased risks of wild fire, increased global warming, increased weeds, increased early snow melt, decreased summer water in streams and rivers, and an increased burden to private land owners as elk abandon heavily logged, roaded public forests lands in the fall hunting season.
The Revised Forest Plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest is another good example of why the Forest Service needs to be defunded. The agency has targeted up to 7,500 forest acres for logging and other activities, such as burning up big game winter ranges to increase grass for cows. Over a 15-year planning period, the agency may impact 112,500 acres, or 176 square miles of our public forests. These activities are planned without a single standard for elk, mule deer, wolverine, or forest and woodland birds.
The public needs to step in with their own management proposal for these priceless public lands, because a tree has far more value in the forest than on a logging truck.
